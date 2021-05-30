If you recall, Saturday, May 22, was very windy with winds exceeding 20 miles per hour.
Despite the high winds the Sierra Vista Community Tennis Association conducted its second of three junior tennis tournaments and the junior players prevailed.
Sixteen junior tennis players from Cochise County (ranging in age from 12-18) took to the courts playing their hearts out.
Parents, friends, and volunteers looked on. The juniors played three rounds with different opponents each round. They were chasing balls everywhere due to the wind, but the players maintained their cool and continued to play on.
After about 2½ hours, winners emerged. At the gold skill level Caleb Thomasson took first place; Robert Gavin, second.
In the silver round, Emily Gonzales came in first; Juliannah Gavin second.
Among the bronze-level players, Isabell Gavin rallied to first place while Autumn Young finished second.
Organizers would like to congratulate the winners and extend a big thank you to all participants, parents, and volunteers.
The last of these series of tournaments will take place on June 19 at the City’s Kings Court public tennis facility. There is no charge other than one can of tennis balls. In addition to the first- and second-place winners in each category, the SVCTA will be awarding trophies to the one boy and one girl with the highest cumulative scores from the three tournaments. For questions or information on participating, email SVCTAjuniorsatellitetennis@gmail.com.
