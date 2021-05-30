SIERRA VISTA — Prior to Monday’s major division championship game at Stone Complex, the Sierra Vista Little League showed its appreciation for its volunteer umpires by honoring two individuals who had stepped up this season, presenting them with the Umpire and Junior Umpire of the Year award.
SVLL President Rory Volgende was honored as Umpire of the Year while 14-year-old Derek Fernald was named Junior Umpire of the Year.
According to Liam Fernald, SVLL’s umpire in chief, Volgende umpired 24 games for SVLL; Derek Fernald, 26 games.
Derek, who is about to enter his freshman year at Buena High School, found the time to umpire while also playing on the Joyce Clark Middle School baseball team. He is currently playing in the SVLL’s junior/senior league.
“Thank you to all our volunteer umpires this year,” Jolene Fernald said at the ceremony. “We wouldn’t have been able to have a season without you.”
After receiving the award Derek, the son of Liam and Jolene Fernald, admitted he was a little surprised but at the same time honored to have been recognized.
“I knew I had called a lot of games this year,” he said. “I knew I was in the running (for Junior Umpire of the Year but to actually win the award is nice. My parents are very involved in the league and I see the need for umpires so I thought why not become an umpire. My dad started umpiring and that’s how I got involved. This is my second year doing it. Next to playing baseball, I enjoy umpiring. It’s fun. I’m hoping I am showing the other kids it’s something they can do as well.”
Last year as a first year umpire, Derek called 18 games for SVLL, saying he enjoyed every minute of it.
Of all the aspects of umpiring the junior umpire states he enjoys being behind the plate the most.
He admits being an umpire has helped him develop a deeper understanding of what the umpires are doing when it comes to the games.
“I don’t like it when I see an umpire being disrespected,” Derek said. “We have a job to do and are doing it the best we can. I don’t even like it when players yell at an umpire over a call that he has made. If I see it or hear it I tell them to stop.”
Derek says he enjoys umpiring and plans on continuing to call games and play baseball as long as he is able to.
“Umpiring is something I can do even after I’m done playing ball,” he said.
Volgende, who has been the SVLL president for the past five years, has been umpiring in the league for about 12 years, he says.
‘Being honored tonight felt great,” he said. “I started when my oldest one was in minors.”
He said he got involved as an umpire when he witnessed first hand the shortage of volunteer umpires.
Volgende adds his biggest enjoyment comes from watching the kids faces when they make an exciting play or win a big game.
In the sixth inning of Monday’s championship game Volgende, who was calling balls and strikes behind the plate, took a foul ball off his throat protector, bringing a temporary halt to the game. After a few minutes he resumed his duties behind the plate and finished the game.
“I’m not going to lie, it hurt,” he said. “Even with all this protection on it seems the ball finds the one spot where we have no protection.This was not the first time I’ve been hit and I’m certain it won’t be the last.”
Volgende, who also works as a network engineer, runs the SVLL and has a family, adds his youngest child is currently 8-years-old and he plans on continuing as an umpire until he is 16.
“We make the time,” he said. “My wife (Jestine) is always here helping me out. We make it a family thing. We come out here with the kids and spend hours at the field. It’s all worth it for the kids.”
Correction
In Friday’s sports section the two main sports pictures in the SVLL story incorrectly identified the Grey Diamondbacks player making the tag at second base and scoring the run at home plate.
The player in both pictures was Victor Flores Jr.
