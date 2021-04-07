WILLCOX — The first, best chance at tennis glory in over a dozen years could come to the Willcox program this season.
The Cowboys, led by No. 1 singles player Luke Kauffman, are off to a 5-0 start in their 12-match season and lead their region.
“It’s very exciting,” head coach John Chapman said. “Luke is 4-1 at No. 1. His brother Jacob is 5-0 at No. 2.”
The last Willcox team to qualify for state was in 2005. The highest finish for individuals was a third-place doubles finish for the 2007 duo of Flach and Levine.
The home-schooled Kauffman duo this season are off to a 4-0 doubles start and plan on competing in doubles in state if they qualify, which is likely.
“They’re not just talented. They have a great work ethic,” Chapman said.
“Now that we’ve racked up a couple of fun wins, I think we have a lot of hope that we will be able to finish strong this season,” Luke Kauffman said. Luke arrived on the scene last year as a junior and was poised to make a run at state before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all spring sports.
Despite a recent 8-1 singles loss to St. David rival Jordan Merrill, Kauffman enjoyed seeing his team excel mostly without him.
“I was very disappointed in myself for about half an hour after that match because I got embarrassed. But it wasn’t really about me, it was about the team and I had another match to play,” he said. “Thankfully, I was playing with Jacob and he really brightened my spirits and we went out and played one of the best doubles matches we ever had. We communicated well and didn’t let the wind or Jordan’s serve bother us and won 8-0. “
The boys team went on to beat St. David 7-2 as No. 3 and No. 4 players Hunter Childers and Marcus Barba won big matches and have thrived at those positions. They could have been the No. 1 and No. 2 players if the Kauffmans hadn’t come out.
“There’s no egos involved. I feared that at first,” Chapman said. “But, Luke has been an awesome teammate. He’ll help them with strokes and spends a lot of individual time with them. The kids love him and respect him. He loves them as well and has a dedication and passion to help them.”
Kauffman’s leadership and inspiration has also had an effect on his freshman brother, who has competed at elite age-group tournaments.
“Jacob is a blessing to adding a whole new dimension to the boy’s team,” Luke said. “In a way, this experience is more casual for us. My main focus has been the team as a whole because it is so much more fulfilling to accomplish something with a group of people than just as an individual.”
