Thatcher proves too tough for Tombstone volleyball

TOMBSTONE — It was a tough night in Tombstone as Thatcher came to town on a mission and left the volleyball match with a three-set victory Thursday.
The Eagles won 25-10, 25-7 and 25-16. Moxie Mosman led the Yellow Jackets with seven kills. Amber Schenk, Mariah Hooper and Jazmine Gil-Urias dug some great balls tonight, but Thatcher was still able to put a lot of shots down hard. Gil-Urias had seven digs, Schenk had eight and Hooper had six. Tombstone’s setters struggled Thursday but Jasmine Ortega managed seven assists with Dom Escarsega had five. Kieristan Schilling led the team with four blocks, and Ilissa Willey had three.
Tombstone is now 3-1 on the season and are back in acton on Monday when they travel to Douglas.