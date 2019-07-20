The final countdown: Final teams face off for softball state title Sunday

SIERRA VISTA — The 9 through 11 year-old softball state tournament concludes Sunday as Gilbert and Flagstaff face of for a spot in the regional tournament.
The tournament started Monday with eight teams and rapidly dwindled throughout the week.
Sierra Vista won their first game 6-0 over Avondale but followed with two losses to Cactus Foothills and Flagstaff to be eliminated from title contention.
Gilbert is the only undefeated team heading into Sunday's championship game. Their path to the final game included wins over Flagstaff, Arcadia and Cactus Foothills.
The championship game is Sunday at 9 a.m. at Domingo Paiz west field. If Gilbert loses a second winner take all game will be played.