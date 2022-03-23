SIERRA VISTA — The inaugural Benson Healthcare El Tour de Zona starts Friday, March 25, and runs through Sunday. The three-day bicycling event is based on three rides that highlight picturesque routes and towns in Cochise County near Sierra Vista.
The tour is being hosted by Perimeter Bicycling of Tucson, a nonprofit that helps produce charity bicycling events along with other nonprofits and local communities. It produces El Tour de Tucson and El Tour de Mesa in Arizona.
The base of operations for El Tour will be at Sierra Vista Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. Each of the three daily tours will start and end at the park, where the organizers will host a festival for participants and the public.
For participants, RV, camping spaces and showers will be provided at the park. Riders will also have full access to The Cove, the Sierra Vista Aquatic Center located at the park. The center has a pool and other amenities available to participants.
The El Tour de Zona Festival on Friday and Saturday night will feature live musical acts, food trucks, a wine garden and beer selections by Dragoon Brewing Company. The festival takes place 4-10 p.m. and is free to the public to celebrate this inaugural cycling event.
Festival entertainment on Friday will be headlined by Badlands, a popular Southern Arizona band that plays country and top-40 pop. Saturday’s live musical act will feature Gigi and the Glow, a multi-genre mix from pop, dance and jazz to even a little country. Performances will be staged at the park’s Centennial Pavilion.
Tour organizers emphasize that these are not "races." El tour is a bicycling tour. Designed to be fun and provide a showcase our beautiful landscapes and while riding established local cycling routes.
Ramsey Canyon is the scenic destination and marks the return point for the first ride of EL Tour, a 29-mile out-n-back with views of the Huachuca Mountains. Riders begin at 8 a.m. All rides are supported and have aid stations. The aid station for this ride is located along Ramsey Canyon Road. There are two riding groups for this tour, at 9 a.m. and at 1 p.m.
Saturday’s ride is a Sierra Vista to Bisbee 65-mile loop, using State Route 92 to head in and State Route 90 for the route back from Bisbee. This ride’s aid stations are at the San Pedro River crossing on SR 90, SR 92 and in Bisbee near Mule Mountain Pass.
Tombstone is the destination for Sunday’s ride. The 36-mile loop will take Charleston Road to arrive and exit at Tombstone. Charleston Road is set to close during the ride. The ride has an aid station at the San Pedro River crossing at Battle of the Bulls Historic Site.
Stu Carter will give each group’s safety meeting and lead them at the start of the ride. Stu is one of El Tour’s organizers and president of Velo Vets, a nonprofit that cycles and supports veterans of all abilities. Velo Vets is the beneficiary of this year’s El Tour de Zona.
“Set yourself up for success. Don’t run stop signs. Don’t run traffic lights. Just because you’re not paranoid, also doesn’t mean cars won’t get you. It’s upon bike riders to be safe,” Carter will advise each group.
With an event of this size, safety is being emphasized and is part of organizing for the onset. Cochise County Sheriff's Assist Team volunteers will be out with marked sheriffs’ units to assist if needed.
“Our focus is safety on Ramsey Canyon Road," said John Black of the Sheriffs Assist Team. "We’ll have five units on each of those rides with their lights on along the road. Hoping motorists will see that and slow down.”
The volunteers will have two roving units working the event. Their hope is for a safe, successful inaugural El Tour for residents and participants.
“Don’t text, pay attention to your driving, don’t speed and be on the lookout for more cyclists than they’ve ever had on the roads around here, ever before,” Black said.
With more than 700 participants expected, local organizers are already looking to the future of EL Tour de Zona. Next year’s tour is scheduled for the same date in 2023.
“It’s also important for people who live in Sierra Vista to know that with 700 riders comes a boon to our economy. Hotels get filled and people eat at our restaurants. We could have a thousand riders next year. It’s going to be great for city and the public to come out Friday and Saturday night and enjoy the rest of it,” said Stu Carter of Velo Vets.
