TUCSON — It was a family reunion of sorts Saturday at Tucson Speedway for the Searle family as three brothers — Ron Jr., Joey and Gordon — raced each other in the Pro Stock division. What made the night even more special was that their dad, Ron Searle Sr., was at the track to watch.
“My dad has been at Life Care Center in Tucson for the past four years. He’s had no visitors since COVID started. Dad asked permission to go see his boys race all together for the first time ever.” Ron Searle Jr. said. “I wanted so bad to win to give Dad the trophy to take back to the center with him.”
The oldest of the three sons did just that.
The Pro Stock main event on Saturday was a two-stage, 30-lap main event. Ron Searle Jr. started third, Joey Searle started 12th and Gordon Searle started 14th.
Don Geary led the field to the green flag. By lap five, Searle Jr. took the lead away from Geary. Brian O’Brien cleared Dylan Jones for third.
A caution for the spun car of Ken Terkelson on lap eight bunched up the field for the restart.
At the end of the first 15 laps, Ron Searle Jr. had the lead, O’Brien was second and Richard Dorman third.
As spectators enjoyed intermission, Pro Stock drivers headed to the pits to make adjustments as needed for the second half of the feature.
With mechanical issues on his No. 11 car, Joey Searle was unable to start the second stage of the race.
When the race restarted, Searle Jr. pulled ahead as Jones and O’Brien battled for second. Contact between Dorman and Geary, battling for fourth, sent both spinning out of turn one. Running just behind the two wrecking cars, Mike Vaughan was unable to avoid them. And, with nowhere to go, Barry Levitt hit the back of Vaughan’s car.
George Murphy went low to avoid the wreck, but contact with Gordon Searle sent him spinning out of turn one.
As Dorman rolled down the track, Gordon Searle slammed into his passenger side door. In all, six cars were involved in the “big one” at Tucson Speedway.
The track went red to clear the wreckage. No drivers were injured.
Vaughan, Geary and Murphy were able to resume the race, the others were towed off the track.
Searle Jr., Jones and O’Brien raced nose-to-tail as they separated themselves from the rest of the field.
Just four laps into the second half of the race, the 09 car of Larry Leetch leaked rear-end oil all around the oval, bringing out a lengthy red flag to clean the track.
Searle Jr. continued his dominance on the restart for his second win of the season.
Jones finished second, Geary made his way back to third, O’Brien finished fourth and Murphy fifth.
Hoping for back-to-back wins in his No. 50 Thunder Truck, John Nahoopii sat outside the front row for the start of the feature race. Zane Mckissik had the pole. Coming into lap two, Nahoopii had the lead. Sean Davis worked his way to second to battle for the top spot.
Nahoopii cleared Davis to take a commanding lead of the field. With five to go, after falling back in the field, Mckissik made his way back to second to battle again for the lead.
Nahoopii held off a final lap charge from Mckissik for his second win of the season.
Bill Engle led the Modified field to the green flag for the main event. Brice Bonnett took the lead coming out of lap one. Engle and Nick O’Neil battled for second behind him.
A caution for debris on the track on lap eight tightened the field for the restart.
Bonnett, Engle and O’Neil raced three-wide for the lead with Bonnet having the better of it.
O’Neil used lapped traffic to his advantage on lap 22 to take second from Engle. O’Neil was able close the gap, but not enough to take the win from Bonnett.
The Hornet and Mini Stock divisions combined forces in a half dirt/half asphalt makeshift track.
The field took to the infield dirt at the front stretch, then hit the asphalt again in between turns three and four.
Tim Olds dominated the race from start to finish for his first career Hornet win. E.K. Ongley was the Mini Stock winner.
“The track was awesome for the Hornets. You have to use more patience and thinking. Not just mash the gas and go. I loved it,” Olds said of the Saturday main event.
Racing is back June 5 with the NASCAR Super Models, Outlaw Late Models and Hobby Stocks, and the INEX Legends, Bandit Bandoleros and Outlaw Bandoleros.
For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
