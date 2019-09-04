Tombstone cross-country teams hit the ground running

BENSON — Tombstone High School’s cross-country team opened its season Tuesday at Benson.
Jessy Bowser, the lone girls Yellowjacket competitor, finished 12th with a time of 27:19 on a day that the race time temperature was 100 degrees.
“She ran a fantastic race, especially being her first cross country race,” head coach Jake Winslow wrote in a statement to the Herald/Review.
The Tombstone boys finished third with 71 points, behind Thatcher and Safford. Michael Zelazny led the Yellowjackets in 10th with a time 21:14. Quinten Palmer, Devon Mize and Cameron Olson finished 14th, 15th and 16th respectively. Nate Swearengin was 20th with a time of 23:00, Mark Moore finished 31st in 24:44 and Cole Pine finished 40th.
“We learned a bunch about ourselves after getting to race after a pretty decent summer of training on the boys side,” Winslow wrote. “We didn’t run great today, but we will continue to improve and I was really happy with the effort.”
Tombstone’s next race will be the Desert Solstice on Friday in Marana.