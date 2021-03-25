TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets baseball team improved their early season record to 2-0 with a 15-1 home field victory over the Bisbee Pumas on Tuesday.
The Pumas scored their only run in the first inning, going up 1-0 when EJ Hernandez doubled, scoring Manny Amaya. The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning to go head 2-1.
The third inning had the Pumas scoreless but would have Tombstone lighting up the scoreboard nine more times, increasing their lead to 11-1. The Yellow Jackets added four more in the bottom half of the fourth to lead 15-1.
Pitching for Tombstone was senior Jacob Oliver, who threw four innings giving up no walks, striking out four, and allowing one run and five hits. Sophomore Cash Finnell threw the final inning, walking three and striking out three.
“We started rolling offensively in the third inning and didn’t let up,” Tombstone varsity baseball coach James Milligan said.
Bisbee coach Gilbert Villegas said it seems his team has a hard time getting out of the first inning. The Pumas were stymied this game by four errors and also left nine runners on base.
Hernandez hit 2-for 3-for Bisbee while Diego Chavez had a double.
“We just can't make that third out to salvage or stop the bleeding,” Villegas said. “Our younger players are on a warp speed learning curve. It's the seniors (who) can't execute when it counts. I'm confident we will turn our season around once we are consistent and settle in with our defense. The bats seem to be waking up but not when it counts, if you know what I mean. I've been working with the young pitchers, who should be a force in a couple of years. I"m hopeful if anything.”
The Yellow Jackets' next game will be at home against the St. Augustine Wolves today; they will travel to St. David to take on the Tigers on March 30.
The Pumas’ next game will be in Benson today.
