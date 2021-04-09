BENSON — The Benson Bobcats hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets in a baseball game that would decide which 2A South regional team would remain undefeated.
In a close contest that was decided in the final innings, the Yellow Jackets defeated the Bobcats 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Bobcats scored first in the bottom of the second inning to lead 1-0. Neither team scored again until the fifth when the Bobcats added one run, taking a 2-0 lead.
Tombstone came back in the sixth inning with three runs to post the victory. The Yellow Jackets moved their record to 5-0.
“This was a good win for us,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “Cash (Finnell), our pitcher, and Benson’s pitchers had great games. We had four total hits in the game and one timely hit. We played hard and came out on top. It was a good game.”
Senior Zekiel Esparza had one run and one hit; Finnell one run; senior Brandon Redenbo two hits and two RBIs; and junior Joel Esparza one run and one double.
Pitching for the Bobcats were junior Wyatt Wilharm, who had eight strikeouts and two walks, and junior Brok Determan, who had five strikeouts.
Junior Antonio Rigney had one hit and one RBI; Wilharm one hit; senior Mason Fletcher one hit; junior Tristan Martinez one run and one hit; junior Zach Laura two hits and one RBI; senior Grason Judd two hits; and junior Mundo Esparza one run.
“We can’t make mistakes against a good team because they’ll take advantage of them,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said.
Tombstone, 4-0 in regional competition and 5-0 overall, will be in Bisbee Friday for a 2A South game against the Pumas and at Patagonia against the Lobos on Monday. The Yellow Jackets will host Benson, 4-1 in regional competition and 4-1 overall, in a rematch Wednesday, the Bobcats’ next competition.
