Tombstone falls to San Manuel on the road

SAN MANUEL — Tombstone lost an evenly matched game to San Manuel 26-15 Friday night on the road.
Gustavo Morales threw for 333 yards with 24 completions on 36 attempts and two interceptions. He had two touchdown passes, a rushing touchdown and a 2-point conversion in the team’s first loss of the season.
Jacob Bonilla was Morales’ favorite target as he hauled in 10 catches for 111 yards receiving and again led the team on defense with 12 tackles, 1 sack and a fumble recovery.
By the middle of the second quarter San Manuel had jumped out to a 19-0 lead. The Yellow Jackets first score came with 41 seconds left in the first half when Morales ran up the middle for a 15-yard touchdown. The extra point snap was muffed, but Morales scooped the bad snap and powered in for a 2-point conversion to cut the lead to 19-8 at halftime.
In the second half the Tombstone offense found some momentum, however, two illegal receiver down field penalties resulted in a touchdown being called back and a drive stalled within the Miners 30-yard line.
San Manuel scored another touchdown in the beginning of the final quarter, making the score 26-8. However, the team from the “Town too Tough to Die” did not quit.
With a little over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter Tombstone marched down field with impressive short passes. Their determination ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Morales to Nate Chamberlain. Zeke Esparza added the extra point to make the score 26-15.
On the next three drives Tombstone got within the Miners’ 30-yard line but an illegal receiver penalty stalled one of the drives and a missed field goal attempt ended another.
The Yellow Jackets hope to return to the win column on Friday when they travel to Antelope High School.