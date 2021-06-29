TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School will be hosting summer sports camps for basketball, volleyball, and football.
Sponsored by the Tombstone High School athletic department, the camps are free of charge and are run by the Tombstone coaches and players.
The boys’ basketball camp will take place on July 6, 7 and 8 from 4-6:30 p.m. for students ages 10 and older at Tombstone High School.
The volleyball camp will take place on July 12 and 13 from 4-6:30 p.m. for students ages 12 and older at Tombstone High School.
The football camp will take place on July 12 and 13 from 4-6:30 p.m. for students ages 10 and older at Huachuca City School.
For questions, contact Tombstone High School athletic director/assistant principal Brian Miller at 520-457-2215. Students will be required to provide their own transportation with the exception of in-district and enrolled students who will be able to ride the activity bus. If you know that you are definitely attending, please confirm by email to bmiller@tombstone.k12.az.us.
Activity bus information: Sierra Vista Chevron, pick up time 2:15 p.m., take home time 8:15 p.m.; Coronado Elementary School, pick up time 2:30 p.m., take home time 8 p.m.; Ramsey Canyon Speedway, pick up time 2:40 p.m., take home time 7:50 p.m.; Calvary Chapel, pick up time 2:50 p.m., take home time 7:40 p.m.; Fort Huachuca Burger King, pick up time 3:05 p.m., take home time 7:25 p.m.; Huachuca School, pick up time 3:20 p.m., take home time 7:10 p.m.; Lower Huachuca, pick up time 3:25 p.m., take home time 7:05 p.m.; Whetstone Chevron, pick up time 3:30 p.m., take home time 6:55 p.m.; Whetstone Fire Station, pick up time 3:35 p.m., take home time 7 p.m.; Tombstone Territories, pick up time 3:45 p.m., take home time 6:45 p.m.
“We’re excited to provide the opportunity for young people to attend these camps free of charge,” Miller said. “We look forward to seeing a good turnout.”
