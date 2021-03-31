ELRIDA — Valley Union kicked off its girls tennis season Friday losing to the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 5-0.
While the match was the first of the season for VU, it was Tombstone’s third. On March 25 Tombstone lost to Pima 6-3.
Tombstone’s Jazmine Gil-Urias defeated Valley Union’s Abbigale Beerer 6-3, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.
In the No. 2 singles match, Tombstone’s Kiersten Schilling beat Renee Larson 6-2, 6-1 while at No. 3 singles, Tombstone’s Rhiann Pham was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Lilian Groves.
In the one doubles match that was played, Schilling and Gil-Urias knocked off Larson and Beerer 8-1.
Against Pima, Gil Urias was a 6-4, 6-2 winner in singles and Hailey Sulger won her No. 4 singles match 6-4, 6-4. Tombstone’s top doubles duo of Gil-Urias and Schilling were 8-4 winners.
Schilling lost her singles match 6-3, 6-3; Pham was beaten 6-1, 6-3; Skyler Mazzanti fell in three sets 4-6, 6-4, 2-6, and Jailyah Haynes went down 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles play, Sulger and Pham fell 8-3 while Mazzanti and Haynes came up short in a 9-7 loss.
The Tombstone boys tennis team did not play against Valley Union but did play the day before against Pima and were defeated 8-1.
The Yellow Jackets’ lone win came in No. 1 singles as Caleb Thomason was a 6-1, 6-0 winner.
Diego Nunez lost his singles match 6-0, 6-1; Myan Moreno fell 4-6, 7-5, 3-6 at No. 3 singles; Adrian Bonilla was shut out 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles; at No. 5 singles Adam Cloud lost 6-0, 6-2; and Garret Van Wesep lost 1-0, 1-0 at No. 6 singles.
In doubles play, Nunez and Thomason fell 8-6; Moreno and Bonilla were defeated 8-4 and Cloud and Van Wesep lost 1-0.
The Tombstone tennis teams had a rematch with Valley Union on Tuesday in what will be the Blue Devils’ lone match this week. The Yellow Jackets will be at Patagonia on Thursday.
