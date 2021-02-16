TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone High School wrestling team hosted Willcox and St. David high schools on Friday. Each wrestler only wrestled one opponent per the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s modifications for this year.

Having three teams at one match gave wrestlers a better chance to have an opponent since many teams don’t have wrestlers from every weight class. Schools will have the option to being whomever they want to the state competition since there won’t be sectional tournaments so any mat time is important.

