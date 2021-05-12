TOMBSTONE —The Tombstone Yellow Jackets, fourth in the 2A state rankings, had their season come to an end Tuesday, losing at home 15-4 to the Scottsdale Prep Academy Spartans in the 2A state quarterfinals.
Scottsdale Prep made its mark on the scoreboard early with one run in the top of the first only to see Tombstone take the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. The second inning had the teams tied with the Spartans scoring two runs and the Yellow Jackets one. The third inning had the Spartans taking back the lead with four runs.
Adding five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth while holding Tombstone scoreless, the Spartans would take home the victory 15-4 at the end of the fifth inning over the Yellow Jackets.
“Scottsdale Prep hit the ball hard – they are definitely a good ball team,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “Our kids had a great year. I’m super proud of them. This is the best group of kids I’ve ever had. I’ll remember them forever.”
On May 8, the Yellow Jackets hosted the 13th-ranked St. Johns Redskins in the first round of the 2A state baseball championships.
The Redskins started the game strong with three runs in the top of the first but the Jackets, undeterred, returned with five runs of their own to take control of the game. Holding the Redskins scoreless in the second and adding two more to the board, Tombstone led 7-3 going into the third when they added one run to up their lead to 8-3. St. Johns added three in the top of the fourth but with Jackets adding four of their own, they took a decisive lead of 12-6 going into the sixth inning. With two more runs for Tombstone in the bottom of the sixth and holding St. Johns scoreless in both the fifth and sixth innings, the Yellow Jackets would only need to hold off the Redskins for one more inning. The top of the sixth had St. Johns scoring one run but it was not enough as Tombstone came away with the win.
“It was a good team win today,” Milligan said. “When our bottom of the order guys can hit and find ways to get on base we can put up runs and that is exactly what they did today. Defensively, we played well and on offense we hit the ball and took advantage of their mistakes in the field.”
Pitching for the Jackets were Cash Finnell, who went three innings; and Joel Esparza, who had five strike outs and a walk in 3 2/3 innings.
Offensively for Tombstone senior Zekiel Esparza had one run and two hits; Finnell had three runs, three hits and two RBIs; junior Nate Ellison had one run; Canez had one run; senior Alejandro Canez had one run, one hit and one RBI; senior Brandon Redenbo had three runs and one hit; senior David Holguin had one hit and one RBI; freshman Gabe Garcia had three runs and two hits; and J. Esparza had one run and two hits.
The Yellow Jackets finished their season with a 14-4 record overall, second in the 2A South with an 8-2 league record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.