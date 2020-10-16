tombstone fb

Yellowjackets freshman Adrian Bonilla tackles Cowboys junior Alex Mills during Friday night's game.

 LeeAnn Thies Special to the Herald/Review

TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets football team suffered another disappointing loss Friday evening to the Willcox Cowboys, falling 47-0.

The score at half time was 27-0, with the Cowboys continuing to dominate through the third quarter by scoring 20 more points.

Willcox halfback Christian Pando scored three touchdowns in the Cowboys' season opener.

The Yellow Jackets will be traveling to Morenci on Friday for their fourth game of the season.

Check online later or Sunday's print edition for a full recap.

