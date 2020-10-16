TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets football team suffered another disappointing loss Friday evening to the Willcox Cowboys, falling 47-0.
The score at half time was 27-0, with the Cowboys continuing to dominate through the third quarter by scoring 20 more points.
Willcox halfback Christian Pando scored three touchdowns in the Cowboys' season opener.
The Yellow Jackets will be traveling to Morenci on Friday for their fourth game of the season.
Check online later or Sunday's print edition for a full recap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.