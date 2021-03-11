LAS VEGAS (AP) — LJ Figueroa scored a season-high 21 points, Will Richardson had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and top-seeded Oregon eased into the semifinals with a 91-73 victory over Arizona State on Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference tournament.
Oregon did not miss consecutive shots in the final 15 minutes of the game until the 1:30 mark when it was in front 60-35. The Ducks made six straight for a 41-23 lead and seven consecutive to go up 54-33.
Eugene Omoruyi had 15 points and six rebounds for Oregon (20-5), which has won six straight games to reach 20 wins for the 11th straight season. Amauri Hardy added 11 points and Chandler Lawson 10.
The Ducks shot 59% from the field, including 10 of 18 from distance — with three apiece from Omoruyi and Figueroa, and two by Richardson.
Richardson returned from a thumb injury on Feb. 3. He missed Oregon’s run of eight wins in nine games in December and January.
He was coming off a career-high 22 points in a regular-season finale against rival Oregon State, and the Ducks are now 11-2 with him in the lineup.
Alonzo Verge Jr. led Arizona State (11-14) with 28 points and eight rebounds. Remy Martin added 16 points with six assists.
ASU big man Jalen Graham fouled out with six points at the 6:28 mark of the second half.
On Wednesday, Verge scored on a challenged drive in the lane with 11 seconds left in a 64-59 win over Washington State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.