LAS VEGAS (AP) — LJ Figueroa scored a season-high 21 points, Will Richardson had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and top-seeded Oregon eased into the semifinals with a 91-73 victory over Arizona State on Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Oregon did not miss consecutive shots in the final 15 minutes of the game until the 1:30 mark when it was in front 60-35. The Ducks made six straight for a 41-23 lead and seven consecutive to go up 54-33.

Eugene Omoruyi had 15 points and six rebounds for Oregon (20-5), which has won six straight games to reach 20 wins for the 11th straight season. Amauri Hardy added 11 points and Chandler Lawson 10.

The Ducks shot 59% from the field, including 10 of 18 from distance — with three apiece from Omoruyi and Figueroa, and two by Richardson.

Richardson returned from a thumb injury on Feb. 3. He missed Oregon’s run of eight wins in nine games in December and January.

He was coming off a career-high 22 points in a regular-season finale against rival Oregon State, and the Ducks are now 11-2 with him in the lineup.

Alonzo Verge Jr. led Arizona State (11-14) with 28 points and eight rebounds. Remy Martin added 16 points with six assists.

ASU big man Jalen Graham fouled out with six points at the 6:28 mark of the second half.

On Wednesday, Verge scored on a challenged drive in the lane with 11 seconds left in a 64-59 win over Washington State.

