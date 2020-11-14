TUCSON — Buena’s state title quest was short lived as the No. 3 Colts were upset by No. 14 Paradise Valley in straight sets Saturday afternoon at Amphitheater High School in Tucson.
The Colts were slated to host the match but after Buena High School was closed because of two positive COVID-19 tests the match was moved to a neutral location. The girls, who haven’t practiced together in a week, were flat and struggled to receive balls cleanly throughout the match. The Trojans won 25-20, 25-22 and 25-12.
Buena fell behind early in the first set, dropping the first three points to Paradise Valley. A tip by Emileigh Furry at the net put the Colts on the board. They quickly found themselves down by four, 7-3, prompting head coach Todd Bradbury to call a timeout. The Colts rallied out of the break and tied the game 7-7 with Miranda Ruiz servin. Paradise Valley took the lead and held it until Buena came back to tie the game 16-16 on an ace by Emma Messerle. The teams exchanged points until the Trojans went up by two, 20-18, causing another Colts timeout. Emma Bursik powered a ball of the Trojan block to score for the Colts and make the score 22-19. An attempted Buena block landed out of bounds and Paradise Valley took the first set 25-20.
The second set started like the first with Buena falling behind early. The Colts trailed 10-5 before making their way back into the set. An ace by Furry tied the game 13-13, causing the Trojans to call a timeout. Paradise Valley regained the lead out of the break but once again Buena fought hard to tie the score 18-18. Paradise Valley called its second timeout with the score tied 21-21. The Trojans scored four of the five points out of the break to win the second set 25-22.
Mistakes hurt the Colts in the third set and the team struggled to gain any offensive momentum. Buena fell behind 10-3 before Bradbury called a timeout to regroup his team. Paradise Valley held its momentum out of the break until a service error gave Buena possession and made the score 14-4. A double touch call on Furry ended the match and the Colts’ season.
Buena finished the with a 10-2 overall record and ranked No. 3 in the 5A Conference. The Colts also had the region’s coach of the year, player of the year as well as the offensive and defensive players of the year.
