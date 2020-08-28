He was a magnificent man in every respect, and the single most acclaimed and adored sports personality in University of Arizona history.
As it must to all of us, even legends, death has taken Lute Olson.
The man who coached the Wildcats to the 1997 NCAA basketball championship, died Thursday night, less than a month shy of his 86th birthday.
Tall and athletic and with a perfect head of silver hair famously mussed up — the only time in his life, most likely — by Bennett Davidson, one of his players, on the court at Indianapolis following that historic 84-79 overtime win against Kentucky that brought the national title to Arizona.
Lute retired in 2008, after 25 years at Arizona.
He coached nine years at the University of Iowa before then-athletic director Cedric Dempsey somehow recruited him to take over a dreadful Wildcat program in 1983-84.
Arizona had gone 4-24 the previous season under Ben Lindsey.
Before he was through, Lute won 11 Pacific-12 Conference championships for UA, took the Wildcats to 22 consecutive NCAA tournaments, four Final Four appearances and that incredible 1997 national championship.
They barely missed another NCAA title in 2001, losing to Duke in the championship game in Minneapolis, three months after Lute’s wife of 47 years, Bobbi, died of ovarian cancer.
After Bobbi’s passing, Lute would marry twice more. He is survived by third wife Kelly Pugnea, whom he married in 2010. He was married to Christine Toretti from 2003-2008.
Lute and Bobbi were married on Thanksgiving Day of his sophomore year at Augsburg College, a Lutheran school in Minneapolis.
She worked to help put him through college and Lute worked, too, as a school janitor and truck driver for a beverage company — in addition to lettering four years in three sports!
A product of the farming country of North Dakota, Lute had the grit and drive of a John Deere tractor, and the absolute tunnel vision most great coaches have to achieve goals.
He was born on a wheat farm outside Mayville, N.D. His father died suddenly of a stroke when Lute was 5. His older brother, Amos, had to drop out of college to come home and run the farm, about 40 miles south of Grand Forks.
Tragically, Amos died beneath a tractor less than a year later.
Lute’s mother, Alinda, took a job as a cook and moved the children to the little town of Mayville.
Lute became a basketball star in Mayville. Then, when Alinda and the children moved to Grand Forks, he led Central High School to the state championship.
From there he took his athletic skills to Augsburg.
In an unusual but very meaningful incident that helped shape his career, Lute said when he first looked at Augsburg, the head basketball coach, Ernie Anderson, wasn’t in his office. So a couple of assistants showed the youngster around.
“We went in to see the locker room,” Lute told me once, “and there was Ernie — on his hands and knees scrubbing the floor. The head basketball coach. I never forgot that.”
Lute and Bobbi were married in Sharon Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. They had met as members of the church choir.
Years later when they moved to Tucson, Bobbi told me there was one rule in the Olson household. “When the Wildcats lose,” she said, “I tell Lute, ‘You’ve got one hour to get over it…. then we’re putting it behind us.”
He came from a land of hard-working farmers and ranchers and was raised by a mother who outworked them all.
All of this is why Lute Olson had the right stuff.
It is why he was able to achieve things at Arizona that coaches before him could only dream about.
Corky Simpson is a retired sportswriter; he writes a column for the Green Valley News.
