ELFRIDA — It was a rough week for the Valley Union baseball and softball teams, both of which suffered back to back defeats.
The baseball team lost to Desert Christian 21-1 on April 6 and two days later fell to San Manuel 10-4.
In the loss to Desert Christian the Blue Devils led 1-0 going into the bottom of the third when the Eagles rallied for 13 runs. They tacked on eight more in the fourth to lead by 20.
Jace Mitchell hit 2-for-2 while Jacob Sonke and Levi Lawson both were 1-for-2.
Mitchell and JJ Valenzuela pitched for the Blue Devils, combining to allow Desert Christian 21 runs.
Against San Manuel, the Blue Devils were stymied by four errors and the Miners used a four-run second inning to take a 5-0 lead. Two more runs in the top of the third increased San Manuel’s lead to 7-0.
Mitchell’s run for VU in the third made the score 7-1. Each team added another run later in the game, making the score 8-2. The Miners led 10-2 when the Blue Devils scored their final two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Valenzuela and Levi Lawson each pitched for the Blue Devils, combining to allow the Miners 10 runs and five hits while fanning 11 and walking eight.
Valley Union, which struck out 15 times, managed just two hits off San Manuel pitchers. Mitchell was 1-for-1 and scored three runs. Lawson was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
The losses extend the Blue Devils’ losing streak to three games and drop their record to 1-5 overall, 1-4 in conference.
Valley Union’s softball team lost all three of its games, beginning on April 6 when they were defeated 14-11 by Desert Christian.
The next day the Blue Devils traveled to Benson and were thumped 28-1.
On Thursday Valley Union hosted San Manuel and was shut out 23-0.
Valley Union stats for the three games were not available from the coaches.
The softball team drops to 1-5 overall, 1-3 in conference.
Valley Union hosted Duncan in baseball and softball on Tuesday. On Friday the Blue Devils are at Fort Thomas, facing a team that both squads defeated earlier for their lone wins of the season.
