ELFRIDA — With no state playoff possibility in sight, the Valley Union boys basketball team was determined to win the final game of the regular season, not only for themselves but also their head coach Jeff Baker, who announced earlier that he is stepping down as coach of the Blue Devils basketball team but not as softball coach or athletic director.
It took overtime for the Blue Devils to beat the Desert Christian Eagles 45-41 on what was Senior Night Tuesday at VUHS.
The Valley Union girls, meanwhile, suffered their fourth straight loss falling 31-18, pretty much eliminating any hopes they had of making a return trip to state.
In the boys game, seniors Bradley Noble and Jacob Sonke scored all seven of Valley Union’s first-quarter points as the two teams were deadlocked at 7-7 at the end of the opening quarter.
Noble’s bucket early in the second quarter gave VU a 9-7 lead. Desert Christian came right back and scored a pair tying the game at 9-9.
Noble would score seven points in the quarter and Zeke Strewart chipped in six as the Blue Devils trailed 21-20 at intermission.
Tied at 26-26 going into the fourth quarter both Desert Christian and VU continued to trade baskets, neither leading by more than three.
Valley Union led 30-28 when the Eagles hit a 3-pointer and followed that up with a pair to go ahead 33-30.
Stewart promptly tied the game, drilling a 3.
Deadlocked at 35-35 at the end of regulation, a four-minute overtime was played.
Stewart scored six straight points, giving the Blue Devils their largest lead of the night at 41-35.
Desert Christian attempted to narrow the gap but Sonke would sink 4 of 6 free throws on three trips to the charity stripe giving Valley Union the win.
“You had two evenly matched teams on the court tonight, I think our kids just wanted it a little bit more being that it was Senior Night and my last game as head coach of this team,” Baker said after the win.
During the senior recognition ceremony the four seniors on the team presented coach Baker and his wife, Angela, with some very nice gifts.
“These kids are so special,” he said. “I appreciate them taking time to honor my wife because she has put up with a lot with me being gone so much.”
Stewart finished with 21 points. Noble had 13 and Sonke chipped in seven.
Valley Union ends the season 6-8 overall, 4-4 in region.
The Valley Union girls ended the year 6-6 overall, 4-4 in conference.
Senior Victoria Armijo scored 14 of Valley Union’s 18 total points.
Valley Union trailed Desert Christian 17-10 at half but managed to claw back and close the gap to two, 18-16, going into the fourth quarter.
Desert Christian outscored the Blue Devils 13-2 in the fourth for the 31-18 victory.
“Tough way to end the season,” Valley Union coach Dusty Vasquez said. “Losing the last four games was very critical. I think the girls just ran outta gas. These ladies never quit, though, and fought until the end. We’re losing a great group of seniors. These young girls have some big shoes to fill. I’m excited about next year.”
