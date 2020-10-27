ELFRIDA— Valley Union’s volleyball team picked up a huge win Tuesday night, taking three straight games from previously unbeaten San Simon on Senior Night for the Blue Devils.
Going into the match the Longhorns, now 7-1, had been tied with St. David for first place in the 1A South Region. St. David now takes over sole possession of first place in the region with road matches Thursday at San Manuel and Friday at San Simon. The Longhorns, meanwhile, don’t play again until Friday.
Valley Union, 4-4 overall, 2-1 in region play, lost the earlier meeting in San Simon 3-1. In the rematch the Blue Devils won in three straight by scores of 25-21, 27-25 and 25-23.
After the match the three Valley Union seniors, Shelby Coble, Camley Esquer and Lizet Sonke, along with their parents, were recognized by the coaches and administrators.
Valley Union, has four road matches remaining, beginning Thursday at Fort Thomas.
Check online later or Friday’s print edition of the Herald/Review for a full recap of the match.
