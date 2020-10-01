ELFRIDA— Playing in front of the hometown crowd for the first time this season helped spark the Valley Union Devils to a 3-1 win over the Desert Christian Eagles of Tucson Thursday.
Valley Union won the first game 25-21, lost the second 14-25 then rebounded to win the next two games 25-14 and 25-18.
In the first game, the Devils jumped out to an early lead and led 20-12, forcing Desert Christian to call a timeout. The Eagles came out of the break and responded with a 7-0 run, pulling within one, 20-19.
Valley Union regrouped and led 24-21 when Baleigh Casady’s serve bounced off the top of the net and onto the Desert Christian side of the court for the final point needed to give the Devils the first game.
Valley Union struggled in the second game, giving up numerous points on serves that went into the net. The match was tied at 3 early on before Desert Christian went on a run and never looked back, evening the match at 1-1.
Game Three saw the Devils trail 5-0 before a service error by their guests gave them their first point of the game. Junior co-captain Valerie De La Cruz then stepped up to serve and sparked a three-point rally, pulling Valley Union within one at 5-4.
Desert Christian led 13-9 when Casady became the server for Valley Union. By the time she had finished, and thanks to some key plays from her teammates, the Devils had a 17-13 lead and never looked back, coming away with an 11-point win.
The fourth game again saw Valley Union fall behind early, trailing 4-0 and 9-7.
Tied at 15, a kill by VU senior Lizete Sonke followed by a dink from teammates Brianna Enriquez and freshman Courtney Noble allowed Valley Union to pad its lead to 22-16, eventually winning the game and taking the match.
“It seems like we always get off to a slow start but we seem to find a way to fight back and that’s what we did tonight,” Valley Union coach Jenn Casady said after the match. “Tonight, again, it took every single person on this court to do it. We came together and pulled it off.”
The coach said the mental mistakes that lead to points for the opposing team is something she continues to work with her players to overcome.
Casady said it was important for her team to put away last week’s disappointing loss to Tombstone and get back into the win column.
“We should have won that game,” the coach said. “They were just the better team that night.”
Valley Union, 2-1, heads to Casady’s alma mater, San Simon, Oct. 6 before hosting St. David Oct. 8.
The coach says her team had some pretty strenuous practices this past week and she plans on continuing that as the team prepares for the upcoming week.
“I always look forward to going to San Simon,” she said. “Their coach has known me since I was 12. I’m very fond of those people.”
