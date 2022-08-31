BISBEE − Valley Union’s volleyball team was in Bisbee Monday, Aug. 29, taking on the Bisbee Pumas and new head coach Angelina Driscoll in the Pumas’ season opener.
Valley Union won 3-0, improving to 2-0 after knocking off Desert Christian 3-1 Thursday, Aug. 25 in its season opener.
Scores from Monday’s match were 25-11, 25-14 and 25-18.
In the first set Valley Union jumped out to an 11-4 lead and never looked back.
The second set was similar as the two teams were tied 3-3 before the Blue Devils got going and led 18-6 at one point.
Up 24-14, Jazmyn Garcia’s kill gave VU the final point it needed to secure the second-set win.
VU was up 5-2 in the third set when Bisbee rallied, taking a 6-5 lead.
The Pumas, who showed some jitters early in the match, seemed to be more relaxed this set and battled Valley Union, forcing the Blue Devils to burn a couple of timeouts.
Valley Union managed to put enough points together to rally for a seven-point win and the match.
Stats for Valley Union and Bisbee were available.
Shawna Hill, Valley Union’s second-year coach, said she’s pleased by the effort of her team the first two matches.
“I am so amazed with these girls,” she said. “This is my second year with them. I think we’ve jelled better than last year. They come out and give me everything that they have.”
She praised the play of her two middle hitters, Violet Moran and Karime Esquer. She admitted this is a good start to the season.
Against Desert Christian, Valley Union won the first set 26-24, lost the second 25-18, won the third 25-19 and took the fourth set 25-16.
Valley Union will be off the rest of this week. The Blue Devils will play three matches in three days next week beginning with a home match with Patagonia on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and a match at Benson, Wednesday, Sept. 7, followed by a home match Thursday, Sept. 8, against Tombstone.
Bisbee will compete against The Gregory School, St. Augustine and St. David Sept. 2-3 at the Wolfpack Invitational which is being hosted by St. Augustine. The Pumas return to St. Augustine Sept. 7 for a match before coming to Douglas Sept. 8.
