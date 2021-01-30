COUNTY — The Valley Union High boys and girls basketball teams were victorious in their season openers Friday with Immaculate Heart in Tucson.
The girls won their game 41-13 while the boys pulled out a 39-31 win in overtime.
In the girls game, Valley Union suited up just six players for the game, one of which was a freshman, and trailed 9-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Blue Devils took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Knights 11-0 for a 17-9 lead at the intermission.
In the second half, Valley Union kept up its offensive push, outscoring Immaculate Heart 24-4.
Victoria Armijo, a senior at VU, recorded a double-double, scoring a game-high 22 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Junior Breana Enriquez followed with nine points and had four rebounds; senior Lizete Sonke had six points and snagged 13 rebounds.
Freshman Breiah TwoMoons, playing in her first high school basketball game, started at point guard and never left the court. She finished the game scoring just two points with two rebounds but had six steals.
Dusty Vasquez, one of the coaches for Valley Union, said TwoMoons, Armijo and Sonke all played the entire game, getting their only breaks in between quarters and during timeouts.
“She was phenomenal,” Vasquez said of TwoMoons. “She did what we asked her to do.”
The coach said Sonke who is playing with an injury this season, displayed a “gutsy performance” Friday night.
Vasquez said it was a great way to start the season.
“Getting the first-game jitters out of the way is always tough especially when you have freshmen that are going to be playing and starting for the first game,” he said. “Going into the game we were unsure what to expect taking just six girls, but they outdid themselves and did more than what was expected.”
In the boys game, Valley Union got off to a rough start and trailed 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and 16-14 at the half.
Valley Union trailed by six, 26-20, going into the fourth quarter when the Blue Devils outscored the Knights 11-5, tying the game at 31 at the end of regulation and forcing it into overtime.
In OT, Valley Union kept Immaculate Heart scoreless while knocking down eight points, coming away with the win.
Valley Union senior Zeke Stewart led all scorers, finishing with 24 points while pulling down eight rebounds. He was 8 of 9 in shooting, 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. Bradley Noble followed with 10 points, 10 rebounds and had seven blocks.
“It was good getting back on the court and actually playing a game,” Valley Union coach Jeff Baker said. “It took us some time getting used to playing with the masks.”
The coach said with Stewart’s efforts, the Devils shot 60 percent for the game. Take away his performance and those numbers drop to 15 percent.
“We’re going to need some of the other players to step up for us,” Baker said. “Overall I was pleased with the effort. Once we settled down I thought we played good defense. We started off cold but then our defensive intensity picked up and that allowed us to get back into the game. Alberto Marmolejo played well for us on defense.”
Baker noted that while this was Valley Union’s first game, Immaculate Heart had played two previous games, losing by three to The Gregory School and by 11 to San Manuel.
“For this being our first game and to come back the way we did and win, I’m happy,” the coach said.
Valley Union hosts Tombstone Monday night in its home opener. Game times have been changed to 4:30 p.m. for the girls, 6 p.m. for the boys. Fan attendance is limited to two parents for each home player on the team.
