If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — Officials at Lowell Junior High have announced that they are forming a booster club to support and participate in all aspects of the school’s extracurricular activities.
“We would like to invite any and all members of the community to be a part of and build upon our long tradition of excellence,” Doug Odum, Lowell’s athletic coordinator said. “This meeting will be held in the Lowell Auditorium, on Monday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. All individuals and representatives, of all community businesses, are invited. A strong booster club is invaluable to the success of our programs and building school and civic pride. Please plan to attend and be a part of Lowell Jaguar and Bisbee success.”
Odum said that an immediate need is volunteers to help run the Lowell Jaguar Classic, Boys Basketball Tournament, which will take place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16 in the Lowell gym.
Help will be needed in the concession/hospitality suite. Two cashiers, two scorekeepers, two clock keepers and two individuals to sweep the gym floor at all half-times, of which there will be 12, and an announcer who will provide player introductions are also needed.
All volunteers will receive a complimentary visor and access to the hospitality suite.
For additional information contact Odum at Lowell Junior High at 520-432-5381.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.