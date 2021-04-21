FORT THOMAS — The Valley Union Blue Devils battled back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Fort Thomas Apaches 5-4 in 1A South baseball play Friday.
Valley Union trailed 3-1 after the first inning but scored runs in the third and fourth, tying the game 3-3.
Fort Thomas went up 4-3 after scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the seventh the Blue Devils scored twice to go up 5-4 and then managed to hold the Apaches scoreless in the bottom half of the inning, picking up their second win of the season.
Levi Lawson and J.J. Valenzuela each pitched for Valley Union, combining to allow Fort Thomas four runs and five hits while striking out nine and walking seven.
The Blue Devils had nine hits. Senior Jacob Sonke was 3-for-4 and had three RBIs; Luis Enriquez and Elijah Riesgo each were 1-for-2; and Valenzuela, Lawson, Jace Mitchell, and Riley Hooper each were 1-for-3.
“They played much better, us, not so much,” Valley Union baseball coach Dusty Vasquez said after the game. “We definitely played down to their level. But games like St. David we are pumped up for, I don’t get it.”
On April 13 the Blue Devils came up short in a hard-fought 4-2 battle with the Duncan Wildkats that went extra innings.
Valley Union led 1-0 until the top of the fourth when Duncan scored to tie the game at 1-1.
The Blue Devils took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth but allowed the Wildkats to tie the game in the top of the sixth.
Tied at 2-2 after seven the game moved to the eighth where Duncan scored two runs to secure the 4-2 victory.
Mitchell started the game on the mound for VU and lasted six innings, giving up one hit while walking three and striking out 16.
Valenzuela threw two innings in relief and yielded two runs and three hits, fanning three and walking two.
VU ripped off nine hits but also struck out 12 times. Sonke was 2-for-3, Lawson 2-for-4, Valenzuela 2-for-4, and Mitchell, Riesgo and Luis Enriquez each had one hit.
Valley Union, 2-6, hosted St. David on Tuesday and will be at Tombstone on Friday.
