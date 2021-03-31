ELFRIDA — Valley Union pitcher Jace Mitchell hurled Cochise County’s first no-hitter of the season Friday, striking out 14 of the 16 batters he faced in a 10-0 win over the Fort Thomas Apaches.
Friday’s win was the first for Blue Devil head coach Dusty Vasquez, who took over the program last year, but due to COVID-19 had to wait until last week to coach his first game.
Mitchell, a transfer from Tombstone, pitched all five innings, threw 67 pitches, and hit one batter while getting the win for his team.
The Valley Union pitcher began the game striking out the first three batters he faced.
In the bottom half of the first inning the Blue Devils scored five runs, taking advantage of five walks mixed in with a hit batter and RBI singles by Levi Lawson and Luis Enriquez.
In the second inning, senior Jacob Sonke stole home and scored, increasing Valley Union’s lead to 6-0.
Mitchell and Riley Hooper each scored in the third as the Blue Devils padded their lead to 8-0.
Up 9-0 in the bottom of the fifth with no outs and Tanner Mahaney at the plate, Sonke charged home and scored what would be the game-ending run, giving VU a 10-0 lead and ending the game on the mercy rule.
The Blue Devils had eight hits. Sonke was 2-for-3, Enriquez 1-for-2, and Mitchell and Lawson each went 1-for-3.
“Jace threw an incredible game,” Vasquez said. “The confidence and attitude these boys are starting to show is great. We just need to come into every game with that mindset and keep it up until the last out. I’m glad the hard work that they have put in was able to be displayed last night in front of a home crowd. Besides our pitching, I was impressed with some of these young guys we put in. I’m excited to head to Bisbee next week.”
Valley Union, 1-2, has a 6 p.m. non-conference game scheduled Thursday in Bisbee against the 0-3 Pumas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.