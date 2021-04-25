DOUGLAS — Defending Region 1 champion Arizona Western College knocked off the Cochise College Apaches 3-2 in overtime Thursday in ACCAC women’s soccer action.
The win by Arizona Western snapped Cochise’s three-match winning streak.
Daniella Gomez’s goal off a combined assist from Samantha Renteria and Maria Azarias 29 minutes into the match gave Cochise a 1-0 lead.
Still up 1-0 in the second half, Azarias scored off a Clara Steffenssen assist, increasing the Apaches lead to 2-0.
It took Western about 25 more minutes before it got going, scoring a goal at the 77:40 mark before another goal eight minutes later tied the match at 2-2.
Still deadlocked at the end of regulation the match moved to overtime where Western outscored Cochise 1-0, coming away with the win.
Arizona Western outshot Cochise 11-9. Apache goalie Brianna Guzman, this week’s ACCAC goalie of the week, gave up three goals but did record eight saves.
“We played hard today, but we didn’t play smart,” Apaches coach Bobby Peters said. “We were up 2-0 and lost our focus. We will learn from this and improve. It isn’t fun to let an opponent back in the game, but it is a teaching point that every team we play this year is an opponent that will punish mistakes. We just need to limit ours to win these matches.”
Cochise, 3-2 overall and in conference, hosts Phoenix College Thursday and Pima College on Saturday before concluding the regular season May 3 at Glendale Community College.
