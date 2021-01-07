TUCSON (AP) — Isaiah White scored 22 points, freshman standout Evan Mobley had a double-double and USC picked up a rare win at Arizona, closing out the Wildcats 87-73 on Thursday night.
Mobley had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans (7-2, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference), who had lost 10 straight at McKale Arena, where Arizona is 114-13 in the last 127 games. Their last win was in 2008.
Drew Peterson added seven points, eight rebounds and 10 assists for USC.
Freshman Azuolas Tubelis, whose previous high was 13 points against Eastern Washington, scored 31 points with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (9-2, 3-2), who had their four-game winning streak end. Bennedict Mathurin added 11 points and Terrell Brown Jr. 10.
White and Mobley combined to go 14 of 23 from the field and both were 5 of 6 from the line. White hit 3 of 5 3-pointers.
They were huge in the second half, combing for 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting when the Trojans shot 75% (21 of 28), including 4 of 6 behind the arc.
The Wildcats had an 8-0 run for a nine-point lead early in the first half but USC erased that with a 10-0 burst and managed a 35-34 lead at the break.
The teams swapped the lead 11 times through the first seven minutes of the second half, the last when White made a layup at the 12:57 mark to make it 54-53. Noah Baumann and Isaiah Mobley followed up with 3-pointers for an 8-0 run.
Mobley and White had back-to-back dunks to push the lead to 10 with nine minutes left. Arizona scored six straight but the Trojans never faltered.
, even when Evan Mobley fouled out with 3:38 to play and Ira Lee converted the three-point play to cut the lead to six. The Wildcats made just one of their last eight shots.
USC plays at to Arizona State on Saturday when UCLA visits Arizona.
