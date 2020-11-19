TUCSON — The Arizona Wildcats journey to the Pacific Northwest to face Washington, hoping to carry over the offensive surge from their loss to USC last week.
The Wildcats (0-1 in Pac-12, 0-1 overall) opened the season at home last weekend, nearly stunning No. 20 USC at Arizona Stadium. Quarterback Grant Gunnell threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns and the Wildcats defense piled up eight tackles for loss in a 34-30 defeat.
Arizona holds an all-time mark of 11-22-1 versus Washington in a series that began in 1978 when Arizona joined the Pac-10 Conference from the Western Athletic Conference. The series has been back-and-forth over the last 15 meetings, with Arizona winning seven times in that span.
Arizona has lost eight straight dating back to last year, a skid that started with a 51-27 loss to Washington in Tucson.
Gunnell completed 24 of his 36 passes while adding 40 yards rushing. His trio of passing touchdowns were the second-most by a Wildcat in a conference opener since 2000.
Senior running back Gary Brightwell served as the Wildcats' primary rush option against USC, gaining 112 yards on 21 carries in the fourth 100-yard game of his career. His performance pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark for his career.
Arizona also saw a career performance from kicker Lucas Havrisik, whose career-high three fields goals came from distances of 25, 32, and 51 yards. The senior neutralized the USC return unit by booting all seven of his kickoffs out of the back of the end zone.
The Wildcats offense showed its explosive nature against the Trojans with four offensive plays of 20-plus yards, capped by Gunnell's 75-yard touchdown pass to Tayvian Cunningham.
Arizona redshirt senior DB Lorenzo Burns began the season with nine career interceptions, putting him three shy of making the program's all-time top-10 leaderboard. Burns is also just three pass breakups short of the Arizona top 10.
Washington (1-0, 1-0) kicked off its 2020 campaign last weekend, taking down Oregon State at home 27-21. Both Arizona (at Utah) and Washington (at California) had their originally scheduled season openers canceled due to COVID-19 cases.
Washington coach Jimmy Lake is determined to play with a certain style that he believes creates a winning program. In Lake’s debut as Washington’s coach, a it was a decided throwback in the 27-21 victory over Oregon State.
Fullbacks. The I-formation. A quarterback under center. A final stat sheet that showed 51 runs and just 24 passes.
“Isn’t that a pretty thing?” asked Lake, who showed up to his video conference this week wearing a “Run The Damn Ball” hat. “I love it.”
The Huskies used a variety of running backs against the Beavers. Sean McGrew led the Huskies with 91 yards rushing, but it was Richard Newton getting the most carries with 16 — and most of those in the second half. Kamari Pleasant, who got the start, ended up with 12 carries for 61 yards and a score.
Huskies QB Dylan Morris didn’t have a flashy debut but was solid throwing for 141 yards and running for a TD in his first college game. Morris wasn’t helped by a handful of drops from his wide receivers. Terrell Bynum was his favorite target with four catches, but the Huskies want to get tight end Cade Otton more involved in the offense. Otton had just one reception for four yards in the opener.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
