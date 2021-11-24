WILLCOX —In his second year as Willcox High School boys’ basketball coach Paul McInnes, a Willcox High School alumni who competed on the Cowboys’ basketball team, has a lot to be excited about when looking to his upcoming season— not only for his varsity but also for his junior varsity and freshman teams.
“This year we are very excited to have a full season of 18 games,” McInnes said. “We definitely want to bring back the winning culture to Willcox basketball. We are stressing that we can win basketball games.”
Last year the Cowboys finished third in the 2A East Region with a record of 12-8, making it to the state play-ins against Gilbert Classical.
“We not only want to be in the state playoffs again but this year we want to host the first game,” McInnes said.
It’s not just the positive aspects McInnes sees in his varsity team but also in his younger groups. The Cowboys have 27 players making up their freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams, including 12 on the freshmen team.
“With 12 players on our freshman team, we’re definitely looking for more games for them to play,” McInnes said.
McInnes has set some solid goals for his team to work toward.
“We want to keep building our program and we can already see that happening with the numbers on our freshmen team increasing,” he said. “We want to host a state playoff game. We want our players to be able to be able to compete at the next level (collegiate). We also want to be active in volunteering in our community.”
McInnes, however, stresses that the most important factor is the education of his student athletes.
“Our players are students first and athletes second,” the coach said. “We want them all to be eligible all year.”
Assisting McInnes is Jacob Shull. This is Shull’s fourth year coaching the Cowboys’ junior varsity team and assisting with the varsity; he is also in his third year coaching the Willcox Middle School boys’ basketball team.
“We have a good player turnout this year, the best we’ve had in about seven years,” Shull said. “And we have a good chance to have a freshmen team.
“I’m really excited that we have a full schedule of games; last year we never knew we were going to play because of COVID restrictions at different schools. This year our players have speed, they are fast getting up and down the court. They also have good ball handling skills and shoot well, even the 3-point shots. I’m excited for our season and making another run at state.”
Other members of the 2A East Region include the Benson Bobcats, the Bisbee Pumas, the Morenci Wildcats, the Pima Roughriders and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.
The Cowboys will be competing in two tournaments — the Boyd Baker Tournament and the Eastern Arizona Christmas Tournament.
Their first regular season game is at home on Tuesday, Nov. 30, against the Patagonia Lobos of the 1A South Region.
