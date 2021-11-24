WILLCOX — If the number of players competing for the Willcox High School girls’ basketball program is any indication, their success is definitely evident.
In his second year coaching the Cowgirls, Garrett Douglas, a Willcox High School alumni who competed in basketball and was a member of their 1997 state runner-up team, has tripled the number on the team from 10 last season to 30.
With 11 freshmen, four sophomores, seven juniors and eight seniors the Cowgirls’ have a solid group of players who are helping build their program.
“We had a rough season last year, finishing with a 3-9 record,” Douglas said. “We only had 10 players in our whole program. We only had a varsity team, no freshmen or junior varsity teams.”
With their numbers up, the Cowgirls now have their junior varsity and freshman teams back on the schedule and ready to compete.
“We are most excited to just being able to play,” Douglas said. “We are even in two tournaments – competitions we weren’t able to be in any last year due to COVID restrictions. We also plan to surprise people with how all of our players give 110%.
“This year we are strong in team unity; we are big on team bonding. From our freshman to our junior varsity to our varsity players, they are all equal.”
Looking at the Cowgirls’ abilities on the court is something that Douglas sees as positive.
“We are very athletic, very fast,” he said. “We are working on shooting; we want everyone to be able to score equally. We want to be a threat on the court.”
Douglas’ assistants include Elizabeth Valdez as the junior varsity coach, Katrina Garza as the freshman coach and Andrew Gallagher as the shooting coach.
Valdez, in her second year coaching Cowgirls’ basketball, is also a Willcox alumni who competed in volleyball, basketball and softball. She is excited about the positive growth in the girls’ program.
“I’m excited that we have more players than we did last year and so many more games — a full schedule — this season,” Valdez said. “The girls are excited to be playing and are working very hard. I’m looking forward to seeing how well we compete. I’m very proud of how well everyone is working together, taking care of each other, and our team unity.”
The Cowgirls are members of the 2A East Region that include Benson, Bisbee, Morenci, Pima and Tombstone.
Willcox will be competing in the Boyd Baker Tournament to start their season Nov. 22-24 and the Eastern Arizona Christmas Tournament Dec. 18-21. The first regular season game is at home against the Patagonia Lobos of the 1A South region on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
“Our main goal is to improve and build the program for the future,” Douglas said. “We definitely want to win more games than we did last year but we also want our players to take something away from this season other than just basketball skills.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.