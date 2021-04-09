WILLCOX —The Willcox Cowgirls’ varsity softball team has had two busy weeks of softball competition. They are 7-2 overall, 3-1 in 2A South competition.
In their latest competition, the Cowgirls hosted the Morenci Wildcats on Tuesday and were defeated for only the second time this season, losing 8-4.
Neither team made a mark on the scoreboard for the first two innings. The Wildcats scored four in the third while the Cowgirls added two. The fourth inning had the Wildcats adding three more runs while the home team Cowgirls posted two to put the game at 7-4 in favor of the Wildcats. The sixth inning, Morenci added one more run.
“Morenci played well,” Willcox coach Trevor Ward said. “They are a well-coached, good quality team. We made some key errors at the wrong times to leave the bases loaded twice and runners on second and third twice. We just didn’t get the key hits when we needed them.”
The Cowgirls hosted the Bisbee Pumas on April 2 and were 10-0 winners.
The first inning had the Cowgirls leading 3-0. The Cowgirls added three in the third, two in the fourth, and one each in the fifth and sixth, ending the game by the 10-run rule.
Pitching for the Cowgirls was sophomore Jesse Gonzales, who had eight strikeouts while walking one. Sophomore Braxton Hammons had three runs and one RBI; senior Maddy Tunks two runs and one RBI; junior Daleigh Ebert one run and one hit; sophomore Allison Wilson one run; junior Jazlyn Felix two runs, two hits and one RBI; Gonzales one hit and one RBI; sophomore Maylee Thompson two hits and one RBI; and senior Ryleigh Terry one run and two hits.
“We hit the ball well, getting the key hits when we needed them to keep the pressure on their defense,” Ward said. “This is one of the best softball teams Bisbee has had in a few years. They have good things coming for their team down the road.”
“We had just one hit,” Bisbee coach Melissa Wright said. “We couldn’t find the hole when we hit.”
On March 31, the Cowgirls traveled to St. David to take on the Tigers and won 10-7.
Pitching for the Cowgirls was Gonzales, who had nine strikeouts while walking one.
Hammons had two runs and one hit; Tunks one run and one hit; Ebert three runs and one hit; Wilson one run, one hit and three RBIs; Felix two runs, one hit and two RBIs; and Gonzales one run and two hits.
“Our girls showed a lot of poise to come back from behind to win,” Ward said. “We made adjustments to their pitching to score the runs we needed to win.”
On Tuesday, March 30, the Cowgirls traveled to Tucson to take on the St. Augustine Wolves and left with a convincing 25-3 win.
Pitching for the Cowgirls was Tunks who had nine strikeouts while walking two.
Hammons had three runs, three hits (including a triple), and three RBIs; Tunks four runs; Ebert one run, one home run and two RBIs; Morales one RBI; Wilson three runs, three hits and two RBIs; Felix three runs, two hits (including a home run) and four RBIs; Gonzales two runs and one hit; sophomore Brandi Larson two runs, one hit and four RBIs; Thompson one run and one hit; Lane one run, one hit and one RBI; freshman Lola Maurer had two runs; Terry had two runs and one hit; and freshman Phoebe Dullum had one run.
