The 8th annual “Adventures in Nature” student photo contest has been cancelled for this year.
Tracey Stone, with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), said in a statement, "Student photographers who have already submitted photos to the contest at arizonahighways.com will be allowed to enter those photos in the contest next year, regardless of whether they are past age 18."
School closures throughout the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused contest organizers with Arizona Highways and TNC to cancel the contest as students are no longer in school and many students and families have other priorities now, like staying at home.
Over 1,600 entries were submitted last year from students around the state, Stone said. The contest is intended to connect young people to the outdoors through photography.
To see a slide show of last year’s 10 finalists, go to: nature.org/arizona. Or contact Tana Kappel at The Nature Conservancy at 520-547-3432 or email tkappel@tnc.org.