Award-winning poet Micheal Bowden will be signing copies of his latest compiled works, “Common Uproar” at Get Lit Books on Fry and Linzner this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Copies of the newly-released book will also be available for purchase.
Bowden, originally from St. Louis and raised in Phoenix, is a longtime mainstay to the area, having founded San Pedro Press in the late ‘70s and editing “Whetstone: A Southwest Poetry Magazine” during that time, according to a press release.
He currently resides locally with his wife after retiring from a 27-year career as a teacher, including 21 years teaching in Sierra Vista.
His works have been named winners of the Pushcart Prize and the Tucson Poetry Festival statewide contest, and “Common Uproar” was named the 2019 Louis Araed winner.
“This is a poet of importance, a poet who knows this western American landscape and renders its hidden stories and details — ranch life, work, horses, trails, red-tail hawks — in absolutely gorgeous language, weaving a complex portrait of place that is by turns elegiac and starkly realistic,” said contest judge Amy Miller, according to publisher Concrete Wolf.
“This book is poem after poem of rich, beautiful language, unerringly sophisticated and surprising at every turn. I enjoyed this book from beginning to end; it never flags, and I was compelled to turn every page to see what the poet would do next. It would be a disservice to say this poet has arrived; judging from the brilliance of this book, this poet arrived a long time ago, and we are only now catching up."