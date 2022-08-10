RODEO, N.M. — “The Trial of Billy the Kid,” a play written and directed by historian David G. Thomas, will be performed on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Chiricahua Desert Museum's Geronimo Events Center.
The events hosted by the Cochise County Historical Society start at 4 p.m. with a performance by Emmy Award-winning song-writer Dan Crow. The globally renowned performer is also a Western music historian with dozens of works about the American frontier.
Barbecued pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls and soft drinks will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The play begins at 6:30 p.m.
“The Trial of Billy the Kid,” is based on a book written by Thomas, who lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Thomas has written 10 books on New Mexico history and two on Billy the Kid.
In the play, Henry Antrim, aka Billy the Kid, was accused of murdering Lincoln County sheriff William Brady on April 6, 1881. The trial took place at the Dona Ana County Courthouse in Mesilla, New Mexico.
The trial was the least known event of Billy’s adult life until Thomas wrote his book.
Billy was tried for killing two people, Sheriff Brady and Buckshot Roberts. The Roberts indictment was dismissed, and the Territorial Government took up Brady’s case against the 21-year-old Kid.
The set is that of a courtroom setting.
"You have a defense attorney, he's the defendant (Billy), he sat at a table with his attorney,” Thomas explained. “Then there's witnesses for the government or the territory that come in against him and he has his own witnesses, and, in the end, he takes the stand.”
The playwright conceded that he’s taken some creative liberty in the concluding scenes of his play.
“The fact that he takes the stand in the play is a fictional aspect of it, because in the real trial he did not take the stand in his own defense,” Thomas said.
The cast of 15 will feature some actors from the Portal and Rodeo areas.
Defense attorney Albert Fountain is played by Howard Topoff, attorney Simon Newcomb played by Bill Cavalier, Billy the Kid is played by Craig McEwan and Judge Warren Bristol is played by Crow.
The dinner/play admission of $30 per person requires RSVP by either email or phone to larussa.cindy@gmail.com or 509-995-9885. It includes the Crow concert, dinner and the play.
Play performance alone is $10 per person and starts at 6:30. Pay at the door.
The Chiricahua Desert Museum is located 2 miles north of Rodeo on New Mexico State Route 80 at the intersection of Portal Road. For museum information call 520-558-2580.
