billy the kid trial book cover.jpg
Doc45 Publishing

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

RODEO, N.M. — “The Trial of Billy the Kid,” a play written and directed by historian David G. Thomas, will be performed on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Chiricahua Desert Museum's Geronimo Events Center. 

The events hosted by the Cochise County Historical Society start at 4 p.m. with a performance by Emmy Award-winning song-writer Dan Crow. The globally renowned performer is also a Western music historian with dozens of works about the American frontier. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments