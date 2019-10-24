BLOOD AND DUST: Dracula comes to Tombstone

Known for its gunslingers and ladies of the evening, now another shady character is lurking in Tombstone.
Count Dracula left his Transylvania roots and ventured into “the Town too Tough to Die” last weekend for Helldorado Days while seeking new blood. Not long after his arrival, the infamous vampire found a lead role in the latest Tombstone Repertory Company production, “Dracula Comes to Tombstone.”
The show aired last weekend and was so popular, Dracula and his cast are returning the stage for two repeat performances this Saturday and Sunday.
Actor/singer Barry R. Smith, Jr. will portray the notorious count while sharing the stage at Schieffelin Hall with a lineup of 21 actors in this two-act musical comedy.
Kenn Barrett, the show’s writer and director, said in his iteration, Dracula first becomes familiar with Tombstone when a copy of the town’s newspaper, the Epitaph, makes its way to Transylvania where he read about Big Nose Kate, Madame Mustache and Crazy Annie.
“This is another one of our ambitious productions, with 22 actors and eight members involved” Barrett said. “We have created Dracula’s castle, Boot Hill, a ship at sea, the streets of Tombstone and a saloon interior on stage. This play should be remembered for its sets, costuming and audio/video effects as much as for its story and comedic side.”
Barrett said the addition of audio/video technician Scott Conklin to the Repertory Company has increased the production value of the plays.
Count Dracula and some of his cast of characters graced Allen Street with their shadowy presence during Sunday’s Helldorado Days parade.
The Repertory Company performed “Sherlock Holmes Comes to Tombstone” last year, which drew a large audience, Barrett said.
“During intermission we engaged the audience in a Sherlock Holmes trivia quiz where we presented the fact that Sherlock Holmes is the most popular literary in history, except for one. Dracula.”
The audience then urged Barrett and the performers to feature Dracula this year. The idea took shape, and the show took on a life of its own. And it’s just in time for Halloween, Barrett said.
“If you think the gunfight at the OK Corral was an epic battle, just wait until you see Wyatt Earp vs. Dracula,” Barrett said.
The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and there’s a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $10 and purchased at the door, as early as 30 minutes before showtime, he said.