TOMBSTONE — Three events are happening in Tombstone on Saturday, giving visitors something new to enjoy as they explore this historic old mining town.
Bull riding at Shoot Out Arena
Back by popular demand, bull riding is returning to Shoot Out Arena, 365 S. Third St.
The “High Noon” bull riding event starts at noon and will feature a lineup of professional bull riders.
“We actually have the 2002 PBR (professional bull rider) World Champion, Ednei Caminhas, competing at our event,” said Kati Jundt, who co-owns Shoot Out Arena with her husband, Robby, also a professional bull rider. “We expect the event to last about two hours.”
Kati and Robby Jundt held an inaugural bull riding event during Helldorado weekend on Friday and Saturday evenings that packed the Shoot Out Arena with 1,200 spectators.
In addition to the bull riding, there will be a special activity for kids — a bullfighter look-alike contest — for children 10 and younger. Those interested in the contest should check out the bullfighter photos on the Shoot Out Arena Facebook page for ideas.
“We’re also offering a ‘behind the chute’ all-inclusive pass for ticket holders,” Kati Jundt said.
For an additional $10, ticket holders can meet a professional bull rider up close and personal, learn how cowboys prepare for a bull ride, and will have an opportunity to sit on a bull for a photo. This “behind the chute” opportunity is scheduled immediately after Saturday’s bull riding competition for a limited number of participants.
Tickets are $10 for VIP seating; $7 for general admission, which is guaranteed seating in the bleachers; and $5 for standing room only, as space allows. Tickets can be purchased at the Third and Survey Shopping Society at 317 S. Third St. or by going to the Third and Survey Shopping Society Facebook page.
“We're holding a special kids’ day on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. with different activities,” Jundt said. “While most of the games and other activities are free, we will be charging for some things, like pony rides."
For information, go to the Shoot Out Arena Facebook page or call 307-359-2055 and leave a message. All calls will be returned.
Car show
Hector Lopez of Leyva Rides Car Club of Tucson will have classic Chevrolet cars and trucks on display at Fifth and Allen streets in Tombstone this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Along with Leyva Rides, the Classic Chevy Club and Chevy C-10 Truck Club will have vehicles at the show.
The following vehicles will be among thoses slated for the show:
- 1957 Chevy Bel Air wagon;
- 1956 Chevy Bel Air coupe;
- 1978 Chevy Fleetside pickup short-bed;
- 1955 Chevy Air two-door hardtop;
- 1958 Corvette
- 1968 Corvair Monza
- 1933 Pontiac
“I have a 1956 Chevy Bel Air coupe that I recently entered in a show in Benson and won best of show,” said Lopez, the Leyva Rides club president. “That best of show really took me by surprise. Our whole family is involved in cars — my youngest son, my wife and my grandson — we’re all gearheads. We’ve been to Tombstone several times for different events and are looking forward to bringing our vehicles there on Saturday for the show.”
Doug Hocking book signing
Award-winning western history author Doug Hocking will be holding a book signing and meet-and-greet opportunity in the Tombstone Antique Mall, Eighth and Fremont streets, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosking’s new book, "Terror on the Santa Fe Trail," is described as a thriller that features a conflict between the Jicarilla Apache and settlers.
Those attending the book signing are invited to enjoy coffee, pastries and sandwiches at Ethan’s Cafe at the back of the mall while browsing through the collections of antiques.
