Celebrating Cars in the Park

For a nostalgic step back in time, be sure to stop by Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday and wander through the amazing collection of vintage cars and trucks.
Between 250 and 300 cars of all makes and models will be on display for the 32nd annual Cars in the Park, a show organized by Sierra Vista Car Club. The event features 24 classes with first- through third-place trophies in each class in addition to seven “best of” awards and one “best of show.”
“This show goes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a festive atmosphere with a DJ, great music, raffle prizes and plenty of food and entertainment,” said Gary Skogheim, a car enthusiast who has served as the show chairman since 2008. “We urge everyone to come out and look at the great selection on display and visit the business booths and food vendors.”
All proceeds benefit six local charities as well as funding a $1,000 Cochise College Auto scholarship.
“Club members select the charities they want to support and vote on six,” said Joe Kraps, a former car club member. “This year, proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista, Cochise Serving Veterans, Forgach House, Good Neighbor Alliance, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and VICaP (Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program).”
While registration will not be taken the day of the show, late entries and pre-registration packets are available at Days Inn, located at 3460 Fry Boulevard, from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.
“Every year, this show draws a large crowd,” Skogheim said. “It’s a great event for people of all ages and fun for families. There is no admission for spectators, so come on out to the park and take a look at the great collection of cars on display there.”