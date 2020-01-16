BISBEE — Central School Project (CSP) will present “Signs of Bisbee” a book by local historian Douglas Dunn of his collection of old signs which used to hang over Bisbee stores decades ago.
The event kicks off with a reception at 6 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. a walk and listen as Dunn talks about his collection of vintage signs and book through the gallery showing some of his collection.
Laurie McKenna, CSP director, said, “Doug Dunn is a dedicated and expert collector of historical and cultural artifacts. His signage reveals moments in our culture, our heritage and our industry. They tell stories of both people and places. Signs can even reveal dreams, hopes and fears. Come see this group of signs ranging from utilitarian to the fanciful.”
In 2019, with the help of graphic designer Bridget Shanahan, he published a beautiful book “Signs of Bisbee” which will be available for purchase.
The show runs through Feb. 2, Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CSP is a non-profit arts and cultural center with the three-fold mission of providing affordable creative space to working artists, preserving and adapting the historic Central School building as a cultural center, and fostering appreciation of the arts in the Bisbee community. CSP programming is supported by Arizona Commission on the Arts, Southern Arizona Community Foundation, Freeport Mc Mo Ran and The Bisbee Foundation.