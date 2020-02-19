BISBEE — A three–dimensional exhibition of 10 Bisbee artists called Finding Flight will open Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Central School Project (CSP) and will run through Sunday, March 8.
Abigail Stage, curator, said the artists include Julia Arriola, Kate Bishop, Lisa Head, Juanetta Hill, Marie Kline, Alexandra Moon, Ruby Odell, Beth Sabghir, and Kim Torian Terpening, all well-established Bisbee artists and relative newcomers to the area. Her own work will also be featured.
Fine woodwork, mixed media sculpture, wire work and pottery are just a few of the media represented by these ten artists in Finding Flight.
Julia Arriola is a native Tucsonan and retired curator of the Arizona Historical Society and her work for the show focuses on issues concerning Native American women.
Stage said furniture maker Marie Kline is from the San Fransisco area and creates intricate wooden pieces, many of which are based on curved or undulating shapes achieved by bent laminating, steam bending, turning, carving or coppering.
“The use of leather, metal, caning and ceramics make her one of a kind pieces exceptional in form and detail,” she said.
Juanetta Hill began her life casting work with homeless children, Stage continued. “Through the casting and decorating of masks, she gave them an opportunity for expression and a deep acknowledgement of the home they carry with them at all times — their corporal bodies. She works with families, pregnant women and animals to create sculptural works of the body that honor connection and self-expression.”
Kate Bishop began her work in the fashion industry creating bridal and evening gowns, segueing into unique millinery designs which won her a Smithsonian Craft to Wear Award, continued Stage. “She has shown and sold her work in the U.S., Europe and Asia, done costume work for the movie 'Titanic' and been featured in numerous magazine articles. Her foray into the world of birds will be on display.”
Stage explained, Lisa Head creates baskets incorporating the styles and skills of Appalachian, Pennsylvania Dutch and Tohono O’odham traditions. She has been featured in a number of magazines and her basket work is on exhibit in the permanent collection of American Baskets at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. “Her current work includes the use of Apache pine needles, Sweetgrass and devil’s claws.”
Kim Torian Terpening splits her time between Bisbee and Homer, Alaska. Stage said, “She captures the light and landscape of each environment through fiber sculpture, digital photography, mixed media and the creation of artist books.”
Beth Sabghir, another recent transplant from Northern California, shares her whimsical and cubist style through the manipulation of clay, seed pods and wire, noted Stage. "The natural world, movement and expression are ever present influences in her work."
One of the founding members of the Bisbee Fiber Art Guild, artist Alexandra Moon has focused on felting for the last twenty years. “She creates garments that are inspired, symbolic and wonderful to wear.”
Ruby Odell’s work is dance, poetry and collage and she has created three dimensional work based on the poetry of Oscar Wilde.
Stage will be showing her own work with paper sculpture, deriving her inspiration from dance in both form and movement.