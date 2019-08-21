Chamber looking for strong Home & Biz Expo turnout

Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce leaders hope for a big turnout at Saturday's Home & Business Expo, with area consumers able to connect with businesses and business owners in order to lifestyle, home and business needs.
With 34 vendors — all members of the local chamber — signed up for booths at the event as of Wednesday evening, chamber Director Jennifer Martin said attendees are sure to find businesses to help suit their needs, no matter what those might be.
"This is going to be a good variety show, so whether they're starting to think about holiday gifts or whether they're thinking about home improvement (there will be a business there for them)," Martin said. "Lowe's is going to have a really nice display, we've got Nations Flooring that's going to have a nice, big display. Canyon Vista (Medical Center) is also going to have a big display, so there's going to be health care things there, and there's going to be some really good drawings and giveaways for people to enter and win."
Martin said the drawings and giveaways are held by various vendors at the expo, with nearly all of them bringing some type of swag to give out to attendees.
As for attendance, Martin said she and other chamber organizers aren't sure what to expect. She said attendance at the Home & Business Expo peaked at between 3,000 and 4,000 people about five years ago. Though Martin didn't know if they'd approach that number this year, she said the chamber hopes to build on recent momentum.
"We had such a good turnout for 'Power of the Purse' that we just kind of spooked ourselves," Martin said, recalling the Sierra Vista chamber's late-June fundraiser. "While we'd like to think that we're all that and can continue that trend, we're just not sure what we're going to get this weekend."
Martin added, "We're hoping that folks want to get out of the house, stay out of the heat and dodge the rain storms, so it's the perfect time to meet local businesses and find out what they have to offer. People can meet the owners, have face-to-face conversations, ask questions.
"And, of course, if people have anything to shred, drop off your (documents and paperwork) and get it shredded," she said, referring to the annual Shred-a-Thon that will be held in the mall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "Clear out those cobweb-y things so you've got lots of room in your house for the holiday events coming up."