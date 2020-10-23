On Oct. 23, Miss Ruthy from the Sierra Vista Public Library will be hosting an online craft class 4-5 p.m! Learn how to make a spooky wall hanging out of felt and thread. This is for ages 10 and up. Registration is required by phone at (520) 458-4225, email (ruth.fenchak@sierravista.gov) or in person during open lobby hours. Information about program kits and the website link will be provided upon registration.
On Oct. 23-25, join SV Community Theatre as comedic genius Ken Ludwig ("Lend Me a Tenor," "Moon Over Buffalo") transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find the ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 24, and then at 3 p.m. on Oct. 25. SV Community Theatre is located at 2200 El Mercado Loop. Get your tickets for $15 at www.svcommunitytheatre.org. Call (520) 459-3175 with any questions.
On Oct. 24, the Huachuca Art Association will be hosting Art In The Parking Lot 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be fine art, wood creations, jewelry, pottery and more! Vendors include Bead Addition, Greenstone Pottery, Antelope Run Workshop and Jack Miller Fine Art. The show will be held at the gallery and studio at 1835 Paseo San Luis.
On Oct. 24, Ruby’s Divine Chocolates will be hosting a mini-fall photo shoot with Reign Photography! From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ruby’s will be providing the fall background and for only $10 per person (or pet) you'll get a 4x6 fall themed photo with the option to purchase more AND 10% off any purchase at Ruby’s!! Visit http://reign.photography/ to see Bill’s award-winning photography. Ruby’s Divine Chocolates is located at 4201 S. State Route 92.
On Oct. 24, Cochise Crafters will be hosting a Craft and Business Fair at The Mall at Sierra Vista 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This event will showcase amazing local crafters and businesses here in Sierra Vista!
On Oct. 25-Nov. 1, The Little Library Bookstore is having a Halloween Mystery Sale Event! Each day there will be mystery boxes and bags of books in great condition on sale for $1.00 per bag and $2.00 per box. What’s the mystery?? The boxes and bags are sealed, so it's all a surprise! The bookstore is located at 2243 E. Fry Blvd. in the Cochise Plaza. Call (520) 417-6999 if you have any questions.
