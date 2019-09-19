Cochise College offering flamenco performance, workshop

In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, Cochise College’s Cultural Diversity Committee is hosting a flamenco performance and workshop on Thursday, Sept. 26. Internationally renowned flamenco dancer, Lena Jacome, and her award-winning guitarist husband, Chris Jacome, will be performing at 11:15 a.m. on the Sierra Vista Campus. Following the performance at 12:30 p.m., Lena will hold a beginning flamenco workshop.
Lena attained her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Dance Performance at New World School of the Arts in Miami, Florida, and earned her Master of Fine Arts degree in Choreography and Performance at Arizona State University. She has assisted in the creation of an extended long term multi-residency dance curriculum for the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, community. Some performance highlights include dancing at the New York City Center and Jazz at the Lincoln Center. She was also a guest performer in the World Premiere of the Pangean Orchestra at Symphony Hall.
Chris earned a Bachelor of Music in Classical Guitar Performance and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Literature, both with honors, from the University of Arizona. He lived in Sevilla, Spain, where he studied flamenco guitar, form, and structure with some of the most significant flamenco performers of this era. He has released four original albums, each one receiving critical acclaim. Recently his song, “Ritmo-canix,” won the Grand Prize, along with the Lennon Award in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest.
The public is invited to these free events. The performance will be outdoors on the south side of the Student Union Building, and the workshop will be on the campus’s Fitness Center. The Liberal Arts program is sponsoring the performance while the Dance and Fitness Groove clubs are sponsoring the workshop. For more information, contact Tanya Biami at (520) 515-5316.
Submitted by Sharrina Cook-General, Cochise College media and communications coordinator