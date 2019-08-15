Cochise Music Teachers Association hosts free concert

Local musicians are coming together to present a free concert on Saturday as a fundraiser for the Cochise Music Teachers Association (CMTA).
The annual summer concert is 7 p.m. at Kino Hall, located on the campus of St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista.
“We’re presenting a huge program with a wonderful mix of instruments and talented local musicians,” said Francilia Schofield, a CMTA member and one of the recital’s organizers. “It’s going to be quite marvelous. Our past concerts have never had such a big mix of instruments, so we’re really looking forward to Saturday’s program.”
While free and open to the public, a goodwill offering will be taken, with the money used to support CMTA events.
“The money we raise goes toward master classes, presenters, competitions and performance opportunities for both student and teacher growth.”
The fundraiser also sponsors a CMTA senior recital, where a high school senior performs an hour-long memorized program, Schofield said.
“This features one senior high school student who memorizes the music for a one-hour production, which is a very difficult accomplishment,” Schofield said. ”Depending on the year, we have anywhere from one to four participants. Every student chooses what day they wish to perform, and every student receives a $500 scholarship. This is one of our more expensive financial commitments.”
Saturday’s performance features a number of talented musicians on piano, violin, cello, guitar, flute and two vocals, Schofield said. Some guest musicians are members of the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra, others are local teachers, and one is an organist who plays at her church.
“It’s going to be a great evening,” Schofield said. “I’m looking forward to everyone coming out and supporting our youth.”