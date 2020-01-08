Concert-goers at Saturday’s Winter Jubilee Concert are in for a treat, as musician/composer Skye van Duuren’s “Jubilation Overture” will be debuted, among other classic pieces the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra will perform.
“I’ll tell you what’s special about this program; Skye van Duuren, who in the past has performed in the symphony when he was a student at the U of A ... he has composed a special piece for the Sierra Vista Symphony’s 25th season,” said Mary Mueller, vice president of the Sierra Vista Symphony Association. “It’ll be performed for the first time on Saturday night.”
Van Duuren’s new piece will be performed among other classic pieces at the concert, such as crowd-favorite “The Nutcracker Suite No. 1 Op. 74a” by Tchaikovsky, and a lively, puckish rendition of “The Typewriter,” written by Leroy Anderson, according to a Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra release.
Technically, Saturday’s concert will be the second time van Duuren’s “Jubilation Overture” will be played in front of an audience, as fifth-graders from all across Cochise County, as well as Elgin and Patagonia schools from Santa Cruz County, will be treated to a free preview of the concert on Friday. Mueller said the symphony association expects approximately 1,200 students to attend Friday’s concert at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at Buena High School, 5225 E. Buena School Blvd. in Sierra Vista.
“Many schools throughout rural Arizona do not have music in their schools at all, so we’ve helped to fill that void to provide music for our kids,” Mueller said, noting that symphony association board members have logged over 900 miles of travel to visit the various rural schools to give music appreciation classes and demonstrate various instruments to the students.
During the intermission of the concert on Saturday, attendees will have a chance to see works of art from members of the Huachuca Art Association, some of which will be available for purchase, the release states.
Saturday’s performance continues the symphony orchestra’s 25th anniversary celebration, which Mueller noted is no small feat in a city the size of Sierra Vista.
“At our first concert (of the concert season), we were presented an award by the mayor, honoring us for being such a great community sponsor,” Mueller said.
The symphony orchestra is a crucial draw for the city, too, Mueller added.
“What’s nice about the symphony is we’re kind of an ambassador for the city,” she said. “It attracts people to come to the city, to live move here. I’ve had people actually say to me, ‘Mary, the reason why we did move here, we went online and we saw there was music in the city and so, therefore, we’ve moved here.”
Mueller expects 550-600 people to attend the concert on Saturday, with various levels of ticket prices. General admission tickets cost $25, with reserved seats going for $30. Meanwhile, a family of four can attend for a total price of only $35, she said.
The concert begins promptly at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts.