Pianist Brandon Deleon is tuning up for his senior recital, scheduled for May 8 from 4-5 p.m. at Kino Hall, inside of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, to cap off his last few weeks of high school.

Clarita Deleon, Brandon’s mother, said that the recital is open to the public to attend. Admission is free, masks will be required and social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

Hosted by the Cochise Music Teachers’ Association, the recital provides high school seniors an opportunity to win a $500 scholarship for completing a one-hour recital.

Deleon, 17, who is graduating from Buena High School on May 27, was offered a $40,000 Presidential Scholarship to Arizona State University and a $42,000 Lumberjack scholarship to Northern Arizona University.

Clarita Deleon said that Brandon has decided to accept the scholarship to Arizona State University and is planning on studying music therapy.

