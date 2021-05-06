Pianist Brandon Deleon is tuning up for his senior recital, scheduled for May 8 from 4-5 p.m. at Kino Hall, inside of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, to cap off his last few weeks of high school.
Clarita Deleon, Brandon’s mother, said that the recital is open to the public to attend. Admission is free, masks will be required and social-distancing guidelines will be observed.
Hosted by the Cochise Music Teachers’ Association, the recital provides high school seniors an opportunity to win a $500 scholarship for completing a one-hour recital.
Deleon, 17, who is graduating from Buena High School on May 27, was offered a $40,000 Presidential Scholarship to Arizona State University and a $42,000 Lumberjack scholarship to Northern Arizona University.
Clarita Deleon said that Brandon has decided to accept the scholarship to Arizona State University and is planning on studying music therapy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.