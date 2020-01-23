SIERRA VISTA — Huachuca Art Association & Gifts is hosting its third annual open, judged show at the association’s gallery and studio located at 1835 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista.
The show runs from Jan. 28 through Feb. 22 and features a reception on Feb. 1, with opportunities to meet the artists whose work is on display.
Founded in 1968, the Huachuca Art Association is a nonprofit organization with more than 300 members committed to promoting and growing the community’s visual arts.
Fifty of those members are juried artists whose work is on exhibit throughout the gallery at different times.
“Our gallery has a vast variety of media on display, including acrylics, water colors, photography, jewelry, both fused and traditional glass, gourd art, scratchboard, wood, ceramics, pottery and much more," said Valla Miller, an art association member.
Visitors are invited to participate in a treasure hunt during the month-long show, with a chance to win one of two $25 gift cards.
“We have a beautiful gallery here, with a diverse selection of unique, handmade artwork,” said Kunhild Blacklock. “Our open, judged show offers a wonderful opportunity for artists from all around Southeastern Arizona to showcase their work. We see everything from beginners to very accomplished artists," she added.
“I encourage the community to stop by and see our show, and come to the awards reception on Feb. 1 from 3 to 5 and and meet the artists. This exhibit will have everything from wall art, to photography, to jewelry and 3-D table items, such as gourds, carvings and much more. It's a wonderful opportunity to experience the amazing artistic talent we have in this area."