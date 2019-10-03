Get your drink on: Wine celebration returns to Tombstone

For the second time this year the Tombstone Forward Association is bringing their wine celebration to town this weekend.
The two-day celebration kicks off Saturday morning at Tombstone City Park, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Day two of the event will be on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunny Quatchon, president of Tombstone Forward Association, said there will be six wineries all from Cochise County with a wide variety of options available for tastings. Some of the wineries that will be in attendance are High Lonesome Vineyard, Aridus Wine Co., Four Tails and Passion Sellers.
“Everybody has something different,” she said. “We love our guns and we love Wyatt but some people want to come to Tombstone for something different.”
The event is open to the public, however, all those who plan to drink the wine will be required to have identification and be given a wristband. Five tastings — of 1 oz pours — costs $15 and additional pour tickets are $2. Tickets can be used for a glass of wine and bottles will be available for purchase.
Nightlife will be performing from 12 to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.